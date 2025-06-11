Arjun Ashokan-starrer Chatha Pacha goes on floors

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, a WWE-inspired wrestling action comedy entertainer, commenced shooting on Tuesday. The film features Arjun Ashokan in the lead role, with Roshan Mathew, Marco actor Ishan Shoukath, Vishak Nair and Pooja Mohandas in key supporting roles. Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, it is described as a big-budget production set in an underground WWE-style wrestling club in Fort Kochi, focusing on the lives of the characters who become part of it.

Chatha Pacha marks the Malayalam debut of the renowned composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, who are handling the songs. The background score will be composed by Kishkindha Kaandam-fame Mujeeb Majeed. Key members of the technical crew also include cinematographer Anend C Chandran, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and action choreographer Kalai Kingson. Adhvaith also pens the story, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sanoop Thykoodam, who previously wrote and directed Sumesh & Ramesh, and co-wrote Chunkzz and Vikruthi.