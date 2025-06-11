Girish AD and Bhavana Studios to reunite for another film before Premalu 2

This announcement casts uncertainty over the immediate future of Premalu 2, which was previously confirmed by Dileesh to begin shooting by mid-June 2025, with a potential release by the end of this year. It was also confirmed that Girish would return as director, joined by co-writer Kiran Josey and the principal cast of Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap and Akhila Bhargavan. Bhavana Studios is jointly owned by Dileesh, actor Fahadh Faasil and screenwriter Syam Pushkaran.

Meanwhile, Dileesh also shared that he is actively working on his fourth directorial venture following the Fahadh-starrer Joji in 2021, though no further information was provided.