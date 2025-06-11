Nadirshah-Vishnu Unnikrishnan's new film titled Magic Mushrooms from Kanjikkuzhi

Director Nadirshah's upcoming film, marking his reunion with lead actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan, has been titled Magic Mushrooms from Kanjikkuzhi. The project was officially launched on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew. Nadirshah and Vishnu have previously collaborated on the successful films Amar Akbar Antony (2015) and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan (2016).

Magic Mushrooms from Kanjikkuzhi, scripted by Akash Dev, features Akshaya Udayakumar as the female lead opposite Vishnu. The film also stars Harisree Ashokan, Jaffer Idukki, Johny Antony, Biju Kuttan, Sidharth Bharathan, Pramod Veliyanad, Bobby Kurian, Santhivila Dinesh, Arun Punalur, Meenakshi Dinesh, Manisha K S, Pooja Mohanraj, Albin, Shameer Khan, Thresiamma, Sufiyan, and Alis Paul.