Ronth Movie Review: A dark, gripping police procedural

As a director, Shahi sticks largely to the fundamental rule of showing rather than telling, enabling us to connect the dots and build the characters and their backstories in our heads. While Dinnath has a trauma related to dealing with the mentally challenged, Yohannan loses his cool every time a child is affected. There are enough shreds of evidence planted in the visuals for us to grasp these details, but after all that effort in intellectual storytelling, it's sad to see these characters spelling out their past through gloomy monologues. The only solace is that two competent actors are in action, and they manage to elevate it with their performances.

Like Shahi's previous films, Ronth is also not easy to sit through, for it has many anxiety-inducing moments, like a daring break-in to rescue a child or a chilling scene set in a haunted house. The technical team, especially the sound department, manages to create an eerie atmosphere and make you feel the horror, even if you're aware this is not that kind of a film. Unlike usual police narratives, there's no heroic treatment or attempts to inspire. We only feel relieved that these men managed to survive all these ordeals. Manesh Madhavan's cinematography is also impressive in capturing even the micro emotions, that too mostly in a moving car, and with the judicious usage of top angle shots to register the sprawling area that the patrolling duty has to cover.

Shahi's works have often been critical of the system and how it's impossible to overpower its far-reaching hands. Nayattu, his most discussed work, was a direct critique of the police system being manipulated by politics. However, this led to him being criticised for being overtly sympathetic towards the police, with even accusations of him trying to whitewash the force. But with Ronth, he throws light on power structures within the police force. It is yet another reminder that policing is not an 'exciting' job, as many of our past, celebrated films made us believe. Depressing is the right word.