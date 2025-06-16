Ganapathi and Sagar Surya's Prakambanam launched

On Monday, Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi and Pani-fame Sagar Surya's upcoming horror-comedy Prakambanam was launched in Kochi with a traditional pooja and switch-on ceremony, attended by its cast and crew. The film is directed by Vijesh Panathur, who earlier made his debut by co-directing the Dhyan Sreenivasan-Aju Varghese starrer Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna.

Scripted by Sreehari Vadakkan based on a story by Vijesh, Prakambanam also features Ameen, Mallika Sukumaran, Azees Nedumangad, P P Kunhikrishnan, Aneesh Gopal, and Sanesh Guinness in prominent roles. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Alby Antony, editor Sooraj E S and music director Bipin Ashok. It is jointly backed by Sreejith, Sudhish and Blessy under the banners of Navarasa Films and Lakshmikanth Creations, with Monsy Verghese, Dhilor Joseph and Rijosh George serving as co-producers.