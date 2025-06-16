Urvashi and daughter Teja Lakshmi to star together in Paablo Paarty

Veteran actor Urvashi and her daughter Teja Lakshmi are set to share screen space for the first time in Paablo Paarty, an upcoming Malayalam-Tamil film launched in Kochi on Sunday with the release of its title poster. The film is directed by Arathi Gayathri Devi, who previously helmed the yet-to-be-released Shine Tom Chacko-Sreenath Bhasi starrer Theri Meri.

Paablo Paarty, scripted by Bibin Abraham Mecheril from a story penned by Malikappuram writer Abhilash Pillai, features an ensemble cast including Mukesh, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Anusree, Aparna Das, Bobby Kurian, Rony David Raj, Govind Padmasoorya, Anna Rajan and Meenakshi Raveendran. The film has cinematography by Nikhil S Praveen, editing by Kiran Das, music by Ranjin Raj and sound design by M R Rajakrishnan. It is jointly produced by Abhilash, Amjith S K, Sineesh Ali and Urvashi under the banners of Abhilash Pillai World of Cinemas, Texas Film Factory and Ever Star Indian.