Victoria director Sivaranjini J: I want to flip male-driven narratives with women

About five years ago, I used to visit a small beauty parlour in Angamaly quite regularly. It was nothing fancy, just a modest, everyday place for women. What stayed with me was this odd image of a rooster sitting near the toilet with its legs tied. There was even a board that said "No entry for men," and yet here was this rooster inside. That contrast felt both strange and poetic. I made a quick note on my phone that said, "A rooster inside a ladies’ beauty parlour." Around then, the KSFDC had announced a scheme to support women filmmakers. They were only asking for a synopsis, so I sent something in. I didn’t have a full script, just fragments and that vivid image.

The character of Victoria is partly based on a friend of the same name who works at that parlour. With her permission, I borrowed aspects of how she carries herself, how she speaks, and even how she moves. I also began observing the space more deeply. I noticed how women used it not just for beauty treatments but as a place to talk and unwind. Some would come by in the afternoon and stay until evening. I picked up on real conversations and mannerisms. I also included a relationship conflict from personal experience. That blend of the real and the emotional became the foundation of the story. Later, I was mentored by editor Priya Krishnaswamy, and eventually our project was selected by KSFDC.