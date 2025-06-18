Suresh Gopi on Malayalam cinema’s mistreatment of Anupama Parameswaran: ‘Not an isolated incident’

Suresh Gopi has publicly addressed the struggles female actors face in Malayalam cinema, drawing parallels between the experiences of his Janaki v/s State of Kerala co-star Anupama Parameswaran and Simran. Following Anupama’s revelation regarding the early rejections and intense trolling she endured, Suresh Gopi made his remarks at a promotional event for the courtroom drama Janaki v/s State of Kerala, releasing this Friday.

Anupama Parameswaran, despite her breakout role in the 2016 blockbuster Premam, has openly discussed her difficulty establishing a strong foothold in Malayalam cinema. While her career featured appearances in films like James and Alice (2016) and Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017), it did not see a significant upward trajectory. Conversely, she found substantial success and star status in the Tamil and Telugu industries.

At the event, Anupama shared her painful early experiences, stating, "I faced rejection in Malayalam cinema, with many saying I could not act. I endured much online vitriol as well." She expressed gratitude to director Pravin Narayanan for casting her in a pivotal role of Janaki v/s State of Kerala, where she stars alongside Suresh Gopi.

Responding to Anupama's speech, Suresh Gopi extended his support and highlighted that her ordeal did not represent an isolated incident. He cited the example of Simran, who, despite an early role in the 1995 Mammootty-starrer Indraprastham, faced similar dismissals from the industry. "Anupama spoke from the heart," Suresh stated. "And something such as this has happened before. I know the truth; Simran was one such actor whom the Malayalam industry disregarded. But later, I personally know top directors pursued her, hoping to cast her as the lead in Malayalam films."

Simran only returned to Malayalam cinema in 2007 with Heart Beats. Suresh Gopi also highlighted how actors such as Asin and Nayanthara found more success elsewhere despite making their debuts on their home turf.