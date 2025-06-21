It's a wrap for Sandeep Pradeep's film with Kishkindha Kaandam makers

The yet-to-be-titled film directed by Kishkindha Kaandam filmmaker Dinjith Ayyathan, headlined by Sandeep Pradeep, has completed filming, the makers announced through their social media handles. Kishkindha Kaandam-fame Bahul Ramesh returns as both screenwriter and cinematographer for the project.
Other key technicians from the previous film have also continued their collaboration, including editor Sooraj E S, music director Mujeeb Majeed and art director Sajeesh Thamarassery. It is being jointly produced by Happy Sapiens Studios and Aaradyaa Creations. Further details regarding title, plot, and release plans remain under wraps.
Sandeep, who made his screen debut in 2019 with Pathinettam Padi, gained wider recognition for his performances in Falimy, Alappuzha Gymkhana and his recently released fantasy comedy Padakkalam, in which he played one of the leads alongside Sharafudheen and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
Released during the Onam festival in September 2024, Kishkindha Kaandam was a slow-burning mystery thriller featuring Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim and was among the most successful Malayalam releases of the past year.