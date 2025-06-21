Producer of multilingual superhit 'Eega' issues copyright infringement notice to Malayalam movie 'Lovely'

KOCHI: The producer of the 2012 superhit multilingual movie ‘Eega’, directed by noted filmmaker S S Rajamouli, has issued a copyright infringement notice to the recently released Malayalam film ‘Lovely’ for portraying a housefly as a character.

The Hyderabad-based production company Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, in a press release here, alleged the movie 'Lovely' has reproduced, appropriated and exploited the character of a housefly 'visually' and 'narratively' identical to the housefly protagonist in its 2012 film.

However, the makers of the Malayalam 3D film have denied the charges and said they will face the case 'legally'. They maintain that the film tells the story of a young dreamer who is capable of conversing with a housefly.

On the other hand, the film ‘Eega’ is a revenge drama in which a murdered man incarnates as a housefly to protect his lover and take revenge against the antagonist.