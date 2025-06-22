Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 3' to release in October

NEW DELHI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal said his upcoming film "Drishyam 3" will release in October.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013.

Its sequel, Drishyam 2, which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger. Mohanlal portrays the role of Georgekutty in the film series.

The 65-year-old actor, who confirmed making the third instalment earlier this year, shared the news on his official Instagram handle on Saturday.

The video featured a close-up shot of the actor, followed by the text, "Coming soon.Lights.Camera.October."

"October 2025 - the camera turns back to Georgekutty," read the caption.

The upcoming film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has helmed the previous two instalments.

The path-breaking success and acclaim of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese.