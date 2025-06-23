First look of Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali's Mirage unveiled

Asif, last seen in debutant Sethunath Padmakumar’s Abhyanthara Kuttaavali, has several upcoming projects, including Rohith V S’s Tiki Taka, an untitled film written by Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Jis Joy, a sequel to Thalavan and Prajesh Sen’s Houdini – The King of Magic.

Aparna was last seen in Rudhiram, a psychological thriller alongside Raj B Shetty.

Meanwhile, Jeethu is also directing Valathu Vashathe Kallan, starring Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead. Up next, the director is set to helm the third instalment of his blockbuster franchise Drishyam, which is scheduled to begin filming in October this year.