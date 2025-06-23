First look of Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali's Mirage unveiled

The first look of Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is jointly scripted by Jeethu and Srinivas Abrol, based on a story by Aparna R Tarakad. The social media post sharing the first-look poster was captioned, “You kept getting closer. And this time, it didn’t fade.” Featuring the tagline “Fades as it gets closer”, the poster shows Asif wearing spectacles alongside Aparna, with both striking intense poses.
Billed as a thriller, Mirage also features Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy and Sampath in key roles. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor V S Vinayak and music director Vishnu Shyam. It is produced by Mukesh R Mehta, Jatin M Sethi and C V Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment. Mirage marks the sixth collaboration between Asif and Aparna. Jeethu has previously directed Asif in Kooman and Aparna in Mr & Ms Rowdy.
Asif, last seen in debutant Sethunath Padmakumar’s Abhyanthara Kuttaavali, has several upcoming projects, including Rohith V S’s Tiki Taka, an untitled film written by Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Jis Joy, a sequel to Thalavan and Prajesh Sen’s Houdini – The King of Magic.
Aparna was last seen in Rudhiram, a psychological thriller alongside Raj B Shetty.
Meanwhile, Jeethu is also directing Valathu Vashathe Kallan, starring Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead. Up next, the director is set to helm the third instalment of his blockbuster franchise Drishyam, which is scheduled to begin filming in October this year.