Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap to lead Dinoy Paulose's directorial debut

Meanwhile, Mamitha’s upcoming projects also include four Tamil films at various stages of production: actor-politician Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan, Ram Kumar-Vishnu Vishal's Irandu Vaanam, the Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dude and Suriya's new film with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri.

On the other hand, Sangeeth’s forthcoming films include Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad's Hridayapoorvam and It’s a Medical Miracle, which marks his debut as a lead actor.