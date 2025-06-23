Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap to lead Dinoy Paulose's directorial debut

Premalu co-stars Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap are set to lead the directorial debut of actor-writer Dinoy Paulose. The makers announced the project on Sunday, releasing an illustrated poster featuring the lead pair. The social media post was captioned: “Love was never on the menu... until they accidentally ordered each other.” Dinoy is best known for co-writing the 2019 blockbuster Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, in which he also appeared in a supporting role. He later scripted and played the lead in Pathrosinte Padappukal and Vishudha Mejo.
Produced by Ashiq Usman under his namesake banner, the yet-to-be-titled film has cinematography by Akhil George, editing by Chaman Chacko, and music by Govind Vasantha. The aforementioned three technicians and Sangeeth had all previously collaborated with the production house on Bromance, released earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Mamitha’s upcoming projects also include four Tamil films at various stages of production: actor-politician Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan, Ram Kumar-Vishnu Vishal's Irandu Vaanam, the Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dude and Suriya's new film with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri.
On the other hand, Sangeeth’s forthcoming films include Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad's Hridayapoorvam and It’s a Medical Miracle, which marks his debut as a lead actor.