Shahi Kabir: Reliving your traumas is the biggest challenge of being a policeman

What's the most interesting aspect of police stories? Why has it always been a subject of interest for filmmakers across the world? It's a subgenre that offers realistic scope for action, thrills, and twists without having to resort to 'cinematic liberty'. Like any other film industry, Malayalam cinema has also traditionally celebrated its police stories, ranging from gripping investigative thrillers and crime dramas to larger-than-life narratives glorifying the valour of men in khakis. However, there was rarely an attempt to explore the everyday struggles and challenges of an ordinary policeman. This changed largely post the 2010s when there was a collective shift in Malayalam cinema's storytelling approach. Hopping on to this 'new gen' wave was Shahi Kabir, a policeman on sabbatical, keen on turning a storyteller in cinema. Armed with over a decade of lived-in experience in the force, Shahi brought a fresh flavour and treatment to stories about policemen.

From his debut, Joseph—which he wrote—to his latest directorial effort, Ronth, Shahi has consistently tried to frame policemen from fresher perspectives. There is an earnest attempt in all his works to humanise these cops, with special emphasis on their mental health. Except for his recurring lens of empathy towards the men and women in khaki, the writer-director has also strived to attempt something new every time within the realm of police stories. It is safe to say that Shahi, despite criticism for his softer approach towards the police, has gradually been revolutionising how police narratives are perceived in Indian cinema.



Excerpts