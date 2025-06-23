Tovino Thomas's Palli Chattambi goes on floors

Palli Chattambi also stars Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Johny Antony, TG Ravi, Prashanth Alexander, Sreejith Ravi and Vinod Kedamangalam, among others. The film, planned to be shot across various locations in Idukki, has cinematography by Tijo Tomy, editing by Sreejith Sarang, music by Jakes Bejoy and art direction by Dileep Nath. Touted as a big-budget production, it is backed by Noufal and Brijesh under the banner of Worldwide Films, with CCC Brothers and Tanseer Salam serving as co-producers. Palli Chattambi was officially launched in February this year, six years after the announcement of the project.