Tovino Thomas's Palli Chattambi goes on floors

Tovino Thomas' upcoming period drama Palli Chattambi began shooting in Thodupuzha on Monday. The film, helmed by Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Antony, features Dragon-fame Kayadu Lohar. Set against the backdrop of migrant farming communities of Kerala's high ranges during the late 50s, it is scripted by S Suresh Babu, who has earlier penned films like Dada Sahib, Shikkar, Nadan, Kanal and Oruthee.
Palli Chattambi also stars Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Johny Antony, TG Ravi, Prashanth Alexander, Sreejith Ravi and Vinod Kedamangalam, among others. The film, planned to be shot across various locations in Idukki, has cinematography by Tijo Tomy, editing by Sreejith Sarang, music by Jakes Bejoy and art direction by Dileep Nath. Touted as a big-budget production, it is backed by Noufal and Brijesh under the banner of Worldwide Films, with CCC Brothers and Tanseer Salam serving as co-producers. Palli Chattambi was officially launched in February this year, six years after the announcement of the project.
Last seen in Anuraj Manohar's Narivetta, Tovino's upcoming slate also includes debutant Shilpa Alexander's Avaran, Saiju Sreedharan's Munpe and Muhsin Parari's Thantha Vibe.