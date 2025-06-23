Victoria actor Meenakshi Jayan on winning Golden Goblet: Shanghai win felt like my vision board came true

Meenakshi Jayan has clinched the prestigious Best Actress honour in the Asian New Talent category at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) Golden Goblet Awards, for her moving performance in Victoria. The Malayalam film, a striking debut by Sivaranjini J, stood tall as the sole Indian contender in competition at this year’s festival, which drew to a close on Sunday.
On receiving the award in Shanghai, Meenakshi delivered a speech that won over the audience. She began by speaking a few lines in Chinese, an effort that drew warm applause and smiles, before she switched to English. In her moving address, she expressed heartfelt thanks to Sivaranjini, describing her as an extraordinary and inspiring collaborator, and shared her gratitude for being entrusted with the role of Victoria. She also acknowledged the film’s cinematographer, Anand Ravi, highlighting the challenges of the film’s many long takes and his enduring patience on set. Meenakshi dedicated her win to women everywhere, her voice ringing with defiance and hope as she declared, “This award is for all women who were asked to stay silent, for all the women who were told that they were too much. Well, we are done with that. I'm going to be too much from today.”
Speaking to CE after the ceremony, Meenakshi reflected on the sheer wonder of the moment, her excitement still palpable in her voice. “It felt like what I used to write on my vision board actually came true,” she said. She described stepping onto the stage as an overwhelming and powerful experience, the culmination of years of struggle. “The first few lines of my acceptance speech were in Chinese, and everyone loved it,” she shared. “They were so happy to see me making the effort to learn their language.” Though language might have been a barrier, Meenakshi said she felt nothing but warmth from those she met in Shanghai. “They don’t speak English and I don’t speak Chinese, but they have given me so much love,” she said. “We have still managed to communicate a lot.” She added that locals often stepped forward to help her navigate the unfamiliar city.
Victoria traces a single day in the life of its titular protagonist, a young beautician from Angamaly, who plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend against her Catholic parents’ wishes. Her plans are upended by a rooster, meant for sacrifice at a church festival, sparking personal and spiritual reckonings. The film unfolds almost entirely inside a beauty parlour, with an all-women ensemble. Men appear only as voices or on phone screens. Backed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation under its Women Empowerment Grant, it premiered at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala, where it was honoured with the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film by a Debut Director. Meenakshi’s performance had already drawn praise at home, including Best Performer at the Independent and Experimental Film Festival Kerala.
Director Sivaranjini, speaking to CE, described the reception at SIFF as unforgettable. Clearly moved, she was overjoyed by the recognition that had come Meenakshi’s way, and by how warmly the film was embraced. “The Shanghai audience really surprised us,” she said. The filmmaker recalled, “We attended two screenings and when we came down, everyone was recognising Meenakshi. People were surrounding her and appreciating her performance.” The film, she noted, sparked thoughtful conversations among the festival audience. “Some asked me questions about the stigma of going to a beauty parlour or how that becomes a stigma in the first place,” she said. “I was very curious to see how people from a different culture viewed all this.”
One moment, Sivaranjini said, left a lasting impression on her. “There was a Chinese girl who watched a lot of Malayalam films,” she shared, recalling the encounter with warmth. “She said she discovered Malayalam cinema through the internet, and she mentioned that Shobana is her favourite actress. That was an unforgettable moment for me.” The connection, across cultures and languages, reinforced for Sivaranjini the quiet power of cinema to touch lives far beyond its home. Looking ahead, she voiced her hopes for the film’s future. “I’m hoping Meenakshi’s achievement will help Victoria travel even farther, to other parts of the world and more people,” the filmmaker added with optimism.