Victoria actor Meenakshi Jayan on winning Golden Goblet: Shanghai win felt like my vision board came true

Meenakshi Jayan has clinched the prestigious Best Actress honour in the Asian New Talent category at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) Golden Goblet Awards, for her moving performance in Victoria. The Malayalam film, a striking debut by Sivaranjini J, stood tall as the sole Indian contender in competition at this year’s festival, which drew to a close on Sunday.

On receiving the award in Shanghai, Meenakshi delivered a speech that won over the audience. She began by speaking a few lines in Chinese, an effort that drew warm applause and smiles, before she switched to English. In her moving address, she expressed heartfelt thanks to Sivaranjini, describing her as an extraordinary and inspiring collaborator, and shared her gratitude for being entrusted with the role of Victoria. She also acknowledged the film’s cinematographer, Anand Ravi, highlighting the challenges of the film’s many long takes and his enduring patience on set. Meenakshi dedicated her win to women everywhere, her voice ringing with defiance and hope as she declared, “This award is for all women who were asked to stay silent, for all the women who were told that they were too much. Well, we are done with that. I'm going to be too much from today.”