Mohanlal reveals title of MMMN

Mohanlal, who was recently in Sri Lanka for the shoot of his upcoming film with Mahesh Narayanan, has revealed its title as Patriot. The actor spilled the beans during an interview with a Sri Lankan media. The film, which was tentatively titled MMMN, also stars Mammootty in the lead.
“We are doing a very big film. Big film in the sense of the star cast. The name of the movie is called Patriot,” Mohanlal shared during the interview. He also praised Sri Lanka’s culture and locations, calling it a “friendly place to shoot” and comparing its scenery to Kerala. He further mentioned that the film is also being shot in India, Azerbaijan, the UK, and the Middle East. The recently concluded shooting schedule marked Patriot’s second leg in Sri Lanka, after going on floors in the island nation last year.
Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film also brings together an elite ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab and Grace Antony, among others. It is being shot by Manush Nandan, who previously wielded the camera for films such as Dunki and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is produced by Anto Joseph, with CR Salim and Subhash Manuel as co-producers.