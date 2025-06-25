Mohanlal reveals title of MMMN

“We are doing a very big film. Big film in the sense of the star cast. The name of the movie is called Patriot,” Mohanlal shared during the interview. He also praised Sri Lanka’s culture and locations, calling it a “friendly place to shoot” and comparing its scenery to Kerala. He further mentioned that the film is also being shot in India, Azerbaijan, the UK, and the Middle East. The recently concluded shooting schedule marked Patriot’s second leg in Sri Lanka, after going on floors in the island nation last year.