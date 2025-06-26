Hesham Abdul Wahab Interview: 'Kerala Crime Files 2 has opened bigger doors for me'

In cinema, we often see actors talking about stereotyping since this tendency to be boxed into a particular kind of role hampers their desire to be versatile. Interestingly, these concerns extend to technicians as well. One such person is Hesham Abdul Wahab. The composer, who often operates in the feel-good space, is currently ecstatic about breaking the shackles with Kerala Crime Files 2 (KCF 2), an investigative thriller series. "I've always loved the thriller genre and enjoyed working on them. I've worked on films like Chuzhal, Ini Utharam, and the first season of KCF. The reception for the new season has been highly encouraging, and I consider it a validation of all my efforts. It's a massive confidence booster as I feel I don't have to prove my versatility anymore," says Hesham with glee.

As the JioHotstar series continues to garner a largely positive response, we discuss with Hesham the added scope for music in the second season, its emotional layers, and his career in general.

Excerpts