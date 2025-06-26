Shane Nigam's next, presented by Jeethu Joseph, wraps filming

Shane Nigam's upcoming film, presented by director Jeethu Joseph, completed shooting on Thursday. Produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Experiments in association with Bedtime Stories, it is directed by debutant Martin Joseph, a long-time associate of Jeethu.
The yet-to-be-titled film, jointly scripted by Jomon John and Linto Devasia, also stars Sanya, Krishna Praba Nair, Shobi Thilakan, Nandan Unni, Kottayam Ramesh, and Dinesh Prabakar, among others. On the technical front, it has PM Unnikrishnan wielding the camera, VS Vinayak handling the editing, and Christo Joby composing the music. Further details about its plot, genre and release are yet to be disclosed.
Last seen in his Tamil debut, Madraskaaran, Shane's upcoming slate also includes debutant Unni Sivalingam's Malayalam-Tamil bilingual sports-based actioner Balti and newcomer Veeraa's romantic entertainer Haal.
Meanwhile, Jeethu has multiple directorial ventures in various stages of production, including Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali's Mirage, Biju Menon-Joju George's Valathu Vashathe Kallan and the third instalment of his blockbuster franchise Drishyam, headlined by Mohanlal.