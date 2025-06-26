Shane Nigam's next, presented by Jeethu Joseph, wraps filming

Last seen in his Tamil debut, Madraskaaran, Shane's upcoming slate also includes debutant Unni Sivalingam's Malayalam-Tamil bilingual sports-based actioner Balti and newcomer Veeraa's romantic entertainer Haal.

Meanwhile, Jeethu has multiple directorial ventures in various stages of production, including Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali's Mirage, Biju Menon-Joju George's Valathu Vashathe Kallan and the third instalment of his blockbuster franchise Drishyam, headlined by Mohanlal.