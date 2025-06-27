Censor board revision committee upholds its decision on title change in Suresh Gopi’s ‘Janaki Vs State of Kerala’

The Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala', directed by Pravin Narayanan, has hit another roadblock just days before its scheduled release on June 27. The revision committee of the Censor Board has upheld the board’s earlier decision, insisting on changing the name of the film’s title character.

The committee screened the film in Mumbai on Thursday and supported the board’s demand to alter the name of the titular character, played by Anupama Parameswaran.

The filmmakers have expressed their inability to comply, stating that the character's name is mentioned over 90 times throughout the film, making it practically impossible to change at this stage. They also said they are yet to receive a clear explanation for the Censor Board’s insistence on the name change.

In response, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has announced plans to stage a protest in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday against the board’s decision. FEFKA has also called upon other film industry bodies to support the protest and is scheduled to hold a press conference in Kochi on Friday to further address the issue.

The controversy has now cast uncertainty over the release of the film.