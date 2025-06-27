Sree Gokulam Movies to make Tamil production debut with SJ Suryah's Killer

In a previous conversation with CE, SJ Suryah revealed details about Killer. He shared, “If a James Bond film and my own Kushi are blended together, the result would be Killer. The audience might find this amalgamation to be a bit odd, as it sounds like mixing water and oil. But I am confident that my screenplay would blend everything seamlessly and get the audience invested and excited.” The film is shaping up as a pan-Indian feature and is set to have a release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.