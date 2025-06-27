Sree Gokulam Movies to make Tamil production debut with SJ Suryah's Killer

SJ Suryah's next directorial, Killer, is all set to be produced by Malayalam production house Sree Gokulam Movies. Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies will produce the film along with SJ Suryah’s Angel Studios, the director announced on Friday.
Sree Gokulam Movies is all set to foray into Tamil film production with Killer. They recently co-produced Mohanlal-Prithviraj's Empuraan. The production house has previously distributed a number of Tamil films, including the recently released Thug Life in Kerala.
Announcing the news on Instagram, SJ Suryah shared, "Hi folks, your Director SJ Suryah is back with his dream project titled, ya you know it, KILLER. Feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious Sree Gokulam Movies Official's Gokulam Gopalan sir. Need your love and support as always." (sis)
In a previous conversation with CE, SJ Suryah revealed details about Killer. He shared, “If a James Bond film and my own Kushi are blended together, the result would be Killer. The audience might find this amalgamation to be a bit odd, as it sounds like mixing water and oil. But I am confident that my screenplay would blend everything seamlessly and get the audience invested and excited.” The film is shaping up as a pan-Indian feature and is set to have a release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
SJ Suryah made his directorial debut with Vaalee in 1999. He then went on to helm films like Kushi, Naani, New, and Anbe Aaruyire, among others. Killer will mark the director’s 10th directorial. On the acting front, the actor was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran. Coming up, he has Love Insurance Kompany, Sardar 2 and Indian 3, in various stages of production.
Apart from direction, SJ Suryah will also headline the film and pen the screenplay and dialogues. Details about the film’s extended cast, crew and plot are yet to be disclosed by the makers. Killer will be co-produced by VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan.