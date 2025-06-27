Vels Film International 2025–2027 slate confirms films with Gautham Menon, Vignesh Raja, Vetri Maaran, and others

Vels Film International has unveiled a new slate of films scheduled for production and release between 2025 and 2027. The announcement was made through a line-up video shared across the company’s official social media platforms on Thursday.
The upcoming projects span a wide range of genres, including mainstream entertainers, socially conscious dramas, and high-concept films. Among the filmmakers attached to the slate are several well-known names in Indian cinema, such as Sundar C, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetri Maaran, Mari Selvaraj, Prem Kumar, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arunraja Kamaraja, Vignesh Raja, Chella Ayyavu, and Ganesh K Babu. YouTuber VJ Sidhu is also set to make his directorial debut under the Vels banner.
Of these, Sundar C's Mookuthi Amman 2, Mari Selvaraj's film with Dhanush, Ravi Mohan's Genie, Vishnu Vishal's film with Sathish Selvakumar, and VJ Siddhu's Dayangaram have already been announced.
Actors Dhanush, Ravi Mohan, Nayanthara, and Vishnu Vishal are part of the announced projects, with more casting updates expected in the coming months. The studio is also reportedly in talks with new filmmakers and actors, indicating that some of the upcoming titles may serve as launchpads for debut directors.
Speaking about the new lineup, Vels Film International Chairman Dr Ishari K Ganesh said the studio aims to focus on strong, wide-reaching stories in collaboration with experienced and emerging talent. The studio's earlier productions include Comali, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Mookuthi Amman, and LKG, among others, which have had both commercial and critical success.