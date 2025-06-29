'Churuli' controversy: Lijo Jose Pellissery withdraws FB post against Joju George

KOCHI: Two days after filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery and actor Joju George entered into a spat over the release of 2021 movie ‘Churuli,’ Lijo on Saturday, withdrew his Facebook post that claimed that the actor received Rs 5,90,000 as remuneration for the role.

The controversy was triggered by Joju’s statement in TNIE’s ‘Express Dialogues’ programme aired on Sunday. In the interview, Joju said he hadn’t received any remuneration for the film and had conveyed his displeasure to the producers. Responding to this, the director wrote on Facebook that Joju had received an amount of Rs 5,90,000 for acting for three days.

“Dear Joju, this clarification is in light of the emotional distress caused to the producers, who are our friends. The film, certified ‘A’, has not yet been released in theatres. The language used was examined by a committee, and a High Court verdict exists. None of us recall misleading Joju during the shoot,” Lijo wrote on Facebook.

Actor Joju, on Thursday, had demanded that the agreement signed before taking up the role in ‘Churuli’ be made public.