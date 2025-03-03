Antony Varghese's new actioner with Marco producer titled Kattalan

Earlier, we reported that Marco producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments had announced his next venture, directed by debutant Paul George. The makers have now revealed its title as Kattalan, with Antony Varghese in the lead. A launch poster was also unveiled alongside the announcement.

Billed as an action thriller, the poster of Kattalan depicts a silhouetted man in a forest at night, holding an axe, with what appears to be dead bodies in front of him. Further details regarding the extended cast, crew and plot remain undisclosed.

Antony Varghese was last seen in Daveed, a boxing-based action drama. He is also set to reunite with RDX director Nahas Hidhayath for a project led by Dulquer Salmaan. Additionally, a sequel to his film Ajagajantharam is in development.

Meanwhile, following its blockbuster run and reportedly surpassing Rs 100 crore at the box office, Unni Mukundan’s ultra-violent action thriller Marco is now streaming on SonyLIV.