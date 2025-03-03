It's a wrap for Indrajith Sukumaran's Dheeram

Indrajith Sukumaran's Dheeram has completed filming after a 47-day shoot. Directed by debutant Jithin T Suresh, the upcoming film is an investigative crime thriller featuring Indrajith as a police officer. It is scripted by Deepu S Nair and Sandeep Sadanandan, the duo who previously penned Dhyan Sreenivasan's Ore Mukham and the Siju Wilson-Balu Varghese starrer Pushpaka Vimanam. They are also writing Aju Varghese's upcoming film Padakkuthira.

Shot across Kozhikode and Kuttikkanam, Dheeram also features Pani-fame Sagar Surya, Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Vijayaraghavan, Reba Monica John, Roshan Basheer and Nishanth Sagar in prominent roles. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sougandh Su, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran and music composed by Manikandan Ayyappa. It is produced by Remosh MS under the banner of Remo Entertainmentz in association with Haris Amabazhathingal of Malabar Talkies banner.

Indrajith will next be seen in L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, which is slated for release on March 27. The film reunites him with Mohanlal and his actor-director brother Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Amen actor also has Deepu Karunakaran’s Mr and Mrs Bachelor, co-starring Anaswara Rajan, as part of his upcoming slate in Malayalam. Additionally, he has completed filming an untitled Hindi film directed by Anurag Kashyap, which will mark his Bollywood debut.