Lukman Avaran-starrer Athibheekara Kaamukan begins

Lukman Avaran's upcoming film Athibheekara Kaamukan was launched on Monday with a pooja ceremony at the Thaniyil Sree Bhagavathy Temple, Thrissur, attended by its cast and crew. The film will feature Drishya Raghunath as the female lead opposite Lukman. It is jointly directed by CC Nithin and Gautham Thaniyil. While Nithin made his directorial debut with another Lukman-starrer Corona Dhavan (2023), debutant Gautham is a former assistant of Marco filmmaker Haneef Adeni.

Scripted by Sujai Mohanraj, Athibheekara Kaamukan also features Karthik and Manohari Joy in pivotal roles. On the technical front, the film has Sreeram Chandrasekharan wielding the camera, Ajeesh Anandh on the editing table, and Bibin Ashok composing the music and background score.

Sujai, Nithin and Gautham are also co-producing Athibheekara Kaamukan, alongside Deepthi Gautham, under the banners of Pink Bison Studios and Cult Heroes Entertainments. More details regarding the film's extended cast and plot are yet to be disclosed.

Lukman will next be seen in Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman's upcoming sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, co-starring Naslen in the lead.