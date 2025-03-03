Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up his portions for Vilayath Buddha

Prithviraj Sukumaran has completed filming his portions for the much-delayed Malayalam film Vilayath Buddha. The actor announced the update on social media, sharing an image of himself in character as Double Mohanan, with the caption: "2 plus years, a ruptured ACL, a torn meniscus, and some re-implanted cartilage later, #VILAYATHBUDDHA comes to a final wrap for Double Mohanan! Been a journey in more ways than one!" However, it remains unclear whether this marks the final wrap for the entire film.

Directed by Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of the late filmmaker Sachy, Vilayath Buddha is the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s eponymous novel. Produced by Urvashi Theatres, the film’s screenplay has been co-written by Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan. Its story primarily revolves around a conflict between an elderly man Bhaskaran Master and his former protégé Double Mohanan over the ownership of a sandalwood tree. Prithviraj portrays Double Mohanan, while Shammy Thilakan plays Bhaskaran Master.

Following the project launch in 2020, the shooting for Vilayath Buddha commenced in October 2022 but faced multiple delays, partly due to Prithviraj’s injury. The actor was hospitalised while filming an intense action sequence in Marayoor in 2023, requiring surgery and a three-month recovery period. The film's supporting cast includes Anu Mohan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Kottayam Ramesh, and Teejay Arunasalam. Its technical crew includes Kantara cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, music director Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is gearing up for his third directorial L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Mohanlal's 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, set to release worldwide on March 27.