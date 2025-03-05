Gouri Kishan joins the cast of Sahasam

Actor Gouri Kishan has joined the cast of the upcoming Malayalam film Sahasam. It is written and directed by Bibin Krishna, who previously helmed the Anoop Menon-starrer Twenty One Grams (2022).

Billed as an entertainer, Sahasam also features Narain, Babu Antony, Ramzan Muhammed, Shabareesh Varma, Sajin Cherukayil, Jeeva Joseph, Bhagath Manuel, Varsha Ramesh and Karthik in prominent roles. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Alby, editing by Kiran Das and music composed by Bibin Ashok. It is backed by Twenty One Grams producer Rinish K N under the banner of Front Row Productions in association with Spire Productions.

Gouri was recently seen in prominent roles in two web series. JioHotstar's Malayalam show Love Under Construction, opposite Neeraj Madhav, and the second season of the Tamil series Suzhal - The Vortex, streaming on Prime Video. The 96 actor is also part of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan.