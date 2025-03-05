Should 'Marco' be banned on OTT for its extreme violence?

The Regional Officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Nadeem Thufali T, has written to the CBFC chairperson, urging the Centre's intervention to prevent the screening of the Malayalam film Marco on OTT platforms due to its extreme violent content. This comes after the CBFC had already rejected the film's satellite rights, deeming it unsuitable for television broadcasting.

According to a report by Onmanorama, Nadeem Thufali clarified that Marco had been granted an 'A' certificate by the CBFC, which is a certification for adult content. "Parents should exercise caution when allowing children to watch such films. The CBFC’s role is strictly limited to certification and does not extend to censorship. We have rejected the satellite rights for Marco as it contains content not suitable for a family audience," said Thufali. He emphasised that the film’s intense, bloody violence played a significant role in the rejection of the rights for television screening.