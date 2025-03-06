First look of Dheeran unveiled

The first look of Devadath Shaji's directorial debut Dheeran was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The poster shows its principal cast in front of an ambulance, with four of them carrying a stretcher holding a dead body wrapped in white cloth, topped by a wreath. The film is also scripted by Devadath, who is best known for co-writing the Mammootty-starrer Bheeshma Parvam.

Dheeran features Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, Vineeth, Ashokan, Sudheesh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Aswathy Manoharan, among others. The film is backed by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon's Cheers Entertainments, known for producing films such as Vikrithi, Jan.E.Man, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Falimy.

Dheeran's technical crew includes Kishkindha Kaandam music composer Mujeeb Majeed, editor Finn George Varghese, and cinematographer Harikrishnan Lohithadas, son of the late filmmaker Lohithadas. Further details regarding the genre and backdrop of the film are yet to be disclosed.

Devadath began his film career in 2019 as an assistant director to Madhu C Narayanan on Kumbalangi Nights and later collaborated with Amal Neerad on Bheeshma Parvam, where he also served as associate director.