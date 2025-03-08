'Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu' fame Ashwini Nambiar says a popular Mollywood director misbehaved with her

Ashwini Nambiar, also known by her screen name Rudra, stepped away from the limelight for nearly a decade following her marriage. She made a return to the public eye in 2017 through television serials and has recently made played a role in a crime thriller series Suzhal: The Vortex.

Recently, the actress came forward to share a deeply unsettling experience she endured during her early career while working on a Malayalam film. In an interview with IndiaGlitz, Tamil, Ashwini recounted the distressing encounter with the popular director-- with whom she had already done one movie in Mayalalam--who allegedly called her to his room in Chennai under the pretext of discussing an important matter and harassed her.

"One day, according to The Indian Express, he summoned me to his office to discuss something related to the film. At that time, my mother always accompanied me everywhere, but unfortunately, she was unwell that day, so a female hairdresser went with me instead. The director lived in an independent house. While we waited in his office on the ground floor, one of his employees came and informed us that he was upstairs and asked me to meet him there.”