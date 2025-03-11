'Made mockery out of my work': Actor Ahaana Krishna responds to controversy over absence in 'Nancy Rani' promotions

In her statement, Ahaana revealed that she refused to participate in the promotional activities as her work in the film has been tampered with and "made a mess" by the director without her permission.

"If the film I committed to do just turned out to be bad, I would still come and promote it because it is my responsibility to do so. But in this case, it was beyond all of this," the actor wrote.

She alleged that the director made somebody else dub for her part in the movie, without either trying her or consulting with her.

"The work I have done in the film has been made a mockery out of by doing an unprofessional dubbing with some random person, scenes and shots I never agreed to while hearing the script has been shot without any of our knowledge (the original DOP of the film recently told me that he happened to see the film and there are numerous shots in it which he hasn't even shot)," Ahaana said.

Ahaana also accused James and Nyna of spreading "terrible" lies against her, including that she "was into drugs."

Strongly denying the claims, Ahaana labelled them as part of a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation. “I’ve worked in this industry with complete dedication, and these false accusations about drug use are not just hurtful, they are untrue,” she stated.

In her post, Ahaana asserted that since Nyna had chosen to bring these allegations into the public space, it was necessary for her to share her side of the story.

“The truth will find its way, and you don’t always have to ensure that it's told. But unfortunately, now that she (Nyna) chose a public space to come and present a set of lies and false allegations against me and has tried to make me look like an unprofessional, unethical, and non-empathetic person, my loved ones and most importantly, a lot of the people who worked with me on Nancy Rani and faced similar bad experiences urged me that I should put out my side of the story,” she wrote.

Calling the entire production process of the film "chaotic," Ahaana stated that she and several others on set had faced issues with the director’s unprofessional conduct. Ahaana alleged that James had often arrived on the set drunk, which caused significant problems during the filming process.