Abhilasham gets release window, new poster featuring Arjun Ashokan unveiled

Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, and Arjun Ashokan’s Abhilasham is set to hit theatres during the Eid holidays this year, the makers have announced, though they have not specified an exact release date. They also unveiled a new poster on social media introducing Arjun’s character. Billed as a love story, the upcoming film is helmed by Maniyarayile Ashokan director Shamzu Zayba and scripted by Jenith Kachappilly, who previously directed Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi.

Abhilasham also stars Navas Vallikkunnu, Shine Tom Chacko, Uma KP, Binu Pappu, Neeraja Rajendran, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Nimna Fathoomi, Zhinz Shan, Sheethal Zackaria, Puzhu actor Vasudev Sajeesh and Adhish Praveen in prominent roles. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Sajad Kakku, music composer Sreehari K Nair and editor Nimz. It is produced by Ann Sariga Antony and Shankar Das under the banner of Second Show Productions.

Arjun was last seen in Bromance, alongside Mahima Nambiar, Mathew Thomas and Premalu-fame Sangeeth Prathap. The Bramayugam actor will next be seen in the Ahaana Krishna-starrer Nancy Rani, scheduled to release on March 14.