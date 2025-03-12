First look of Dhyan Sreenivasan's Oru Vadakkan Therottam is here

The first look poster of Dhyan Sreenivasan's upcoming film Oru Vadakkan Therottam was unveiled by the makers through social media. It features Dhyan and the female lead Dilina Ramakrishnan, who was earlier seen in Dileep's Pavi Caretaker and Suraj Venjaramoodu's ED-Extra Decent.

Oru Vadakkan Therottam, directed by Binun Raj, reportedly features Dhyan as a young man who is compelled to work as an autorickshaw driver after graduation. The film is scripted by Sanu Ashok. The supporting cast includes Malavika C Menon, Tanu Devi, and Rajesh Keshav. The film has cinematography by Pavi K Pavan, editing by Jithin DK, and music by Berny Tanson, the son of veteran composer Berny from the renowned Berny-Ignatius duo. It is produced by Open Arts Creation in association with Suriya S Cinema and Vivox Movie House.

Dhyan's upcoming slate includes Bro Code, Ideem Minnalum and Detective Ujjawalan, which is said to be part of the Minnal Murali universe. He will also be seen in supporting roles in Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira and Dileep's films Prince and Family and Bha Bha Ba.