First look of Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal unveiled

On Tuesday, the first look of Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal was unveiled by the makers. Debutant S Vipin is scripting and directing this film, which is billed as a fun family entertainer. The vibrant poster features the principal cast in a setting centred around a funeral in a rural backdrop, with a wreath in the foreground and the tied feet of a corpse visible in the background. It features Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh, Azees Nedumangad, Mallika Sukumaran and Noby Marcose in prominent roles.

Filmmaker Vipin Das, best known for directing Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and last year’s Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, is co-producing the Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal in association with the Telugu-based production house Shine Screen Cinema, headed by Sahu Garapati. The latter has been associated with the production of several popular Telugu films, including Bhagavanth Kesari, Tuck Jagadish, Majili, Krishnarjuna Yudham and Ugram.

On the technical front, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal has debutant Rahim Aboobacker as the cinematographer, Ankit Menon as the composer and Johnkutty as the editor. The makers are expected to announce their release plans soon.