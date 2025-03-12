It's a wrap for Mathew Thomas-starrer Night Riders

The upcoming horror comedy Night Riders, headlined by Mathew Thomas, has completed its principal photography in Palakkad. The makers shared the update through a social media post on Tuesday and captioned it, "That’s a wrap! After countless late nights and early mornings, we got it done! On to the next step." (sic) The film marks the directorial debut of Noufal Abdullah, a seasoned editor known for his work in films like Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Sudani From Nigeria and Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha.

Night Riders features Meenakshi Unnikrishnan opposite Mathew as the female lead, with Abu Salim, Sarath Sabha, Roshan Shanavas, Rony David Raj, Zinil Zainudeen, Noushad Ali and Merin Philip in supporting roles. The film, scripted jointly by Jyothish M and Sunu A V, was also shot in Coimbatore. It has cinematography by Abhilash Shankar and music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair. Noufal also serves as the editor.

Night Riders is produced by Nisar Babu and Sajin Ali under the banner of Ullaakk Films. Apart from Malayalam, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Mathew will next be seen in Dileesh Karunakaran's 3D fantasy film Lovely, slated to hit theatres on April 4.