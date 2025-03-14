Anoop Menon's next titled Ee Thani Niram

Anoop Menon, meanwhile, is set to direct Mohanlal next. Timeless Movies is producing this yet-to-be-titled film, which has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. According to the makers, it's a "dramatic journey traversing love, longing, and music," planned to be shot extensively in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Shillong. This will be Anoop Menon's third film as a director after King Fish (2022) and Padma (2022), both of which had him in the lead. Notably, he debuted as a screenwriter with the Mohanlal-starrer Pakal Nakshatrangal (2008).

On the acting front, Anoop Menon also has Njan Kandatha Sare, co-starring Indrajith Sukumaran, and Ideem Minnalum with Dhyan Sreenivasan in his lineup.