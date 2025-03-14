Anoop Menon's next titled Ee Thani Niram

Anoop Menon's next as an actor has been titled Ee Thani Niram. The film is directed by Ratheesh Nedumangadu and scripted by Ambika Kannan Bai. S Mohan is producing the film, which has cinematography by Pradeep Nair and editing by Aju Ajay. Ninoy Varghese and Rajkumar Radhakrishnan are composing music for the film, presented by Dhanush Productions.
Anoop Menon, meanwhile, is set to direct Mohanlal next. Timeless Movies is producing this yet-to-be-titled film, which has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. According to the makers, it's a "dramatic journey traversing love, longing, and music," planned to be shot extensively in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Shillong. This will be Anoop Menon's third film as a director after King Fish (2022) and Padma (2022), both of which had him in the lead. Notably, he debuted as a screenwriter with the Mohanlal-starrer Pakal Nakshatrangal (2008).
On the acting front, Anoop Menon also has Njan Kandatha Sare, co-starring Indrajith Sukumaran, and Ideem Minnalum with Dhyan Sreenivasan in his lineup.