Abhilasham gets a release date, trailer out

Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram and Arjun Ashokan's Abhilasham will hit theatres on March 29, coinciding with the Eid holidays. The announcement was made on Monday, besides the unveiling of the film’s trailer. It is helmed by Maniyarayile Ashokan director Shamzu Zayba and scripted by Jenith Kachappilly, who previously directed Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi.

The two-minute trailer of Abhilasham opens with the line: ‘Once love becomes a habit, you can’t live without it.’ It then introduces us to the film’s lead couple, Abhilash Kumar (Saiju) and Sherin Moosa (Tanvi), offering glimpses of their childhood, with Abhilash head over heels in love with Sherin. Soon, we meet Thaju (Arjun), whose intentions remain unclear, though he appears to play a significant role in Abhilash and Sherin’s romance. Overall, the film promises to be a fun-filled romantic comedy centred on an interfaith couple.

In addition to the lead trio, Abhilasham also stars Navas Vallikkunnu, Shine Tom Chacko, Uma KP, Binu Pappu, Neeraja Rajendran, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Nimna Fathoomi, Zhinz Shan, Sheethal Zackaria, and Puzhu-fame Vasudev Sajeesh. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Sajad Kakku, music director Sreehari K Nair and editor Nimz. It is produced by Ann Sariga Antony and Shankar Das under the banner of Second Show Productions.