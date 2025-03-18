Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali's film with Jeethu Joseph titled Mirage

Earlier, we reported that director Jeethu Joseph would be reuniting with Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali for a new film. On Monday, the project was officially announced with a motion poster. Titled Mirage, the film carries the tagline, “Fades as you get closer.” Interestingly, this marks the sixth collaboration between Asif and Aparna, following Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Sunday Holiday, B Tech, 2018, and last year’s blockbuster film Kishkindha Kaandam. Jeethu has also worked with both actors before, directing Asif in Kooman and Aparna in Mr. & Ms. Rowdy.

Jointly scripted by Jeethu and Srinivas Abrol from a story penned by Aparna R Tarakad, Mirage is produced by Mukesh R Mehta, Jatin M Sethi, and C V Sarathi. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor V S Vinayak and music director Vishnu Shyam.

Asif recently completed filming for an untitled film, directed by 1001 Nunakal-fame Thamar K V, which also features Divya Prabha in the lead. His next release is Rekhachithram, an investigative drama exploring alternate history, helmed by The Priest director Jofin T Chacko. Co-starring Anaswara Rajan, the film is set to hit screens on January 9.

Aparna was last seen in Rudhiram, a psychological thriller alongside Raj B Shetty.

Meanwhile, Jeethu also has another film featuring Fahadh Faasil in the offing. The film is scripted by Santhi Mayadevi, who co-wrote and starred in Jeethu’s previous courtroom drama, Neru, headlined by Mohanlal.