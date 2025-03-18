Jakes Bejoy turns singer for Empuraan

Jakes, one of the busiest music directors in Malayalam today, is also the composer for Mohanlal's upcoming film Thudarum and the Prithviraj-starrer Vilayath Buddha.

Meanwhile, Deepak Dev has also recorded a song with Usha Uthup in Empuraan. Notably, the legendary singer had also rendered a track in Lucifer (2019), the first segment in the three-part franchise.