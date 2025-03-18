Jakes Bejoy turns singer for Empuraan

Composer Jakes Bejoy has lent his vocals for a track in the upcoming Mohanlal-Prithviraj film L2: Empuraan. Deepak Dev, who is handling the film's music, took to social media on Monday to share the same. Calling himself a huge fan of Jakes' voice, Deepak wrote, "Thank you Jakes for not just singing this song so beautifully but also for being around for all that moral support and motivations that you constantly gave from time to time."
Jakes, one of the busiest music directors in Malayalam today, is also the composer for Mohanlal's upcoming film Thudarum and the Prithviraj-starrer Vilayath Buddha.
Meanwhile, Deepak Dev has also recorded a song with Usha Uthup in Empuraan. Notably, the legendary singer had also rendered a track in Lucifer (2019), the first segment in the three-part franchise.
Empuraan's soundtrack also features a theme song by Prarthana Indrajith, Prithviraj's niece and the elder daughter of actor couple Indrajith and Poornima. Composed by Deepak Dev, this English-language track has lyrics by Prithviraj.
Amidst high expectations, Empuraan is gearing up to hit screens on March 27. With leading banners acquiring regional and international distribution rights, it is expected to be the biggest-ever release for a Malayalam film.