Mohanlal performs special offering for Mammootty at Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Actor Mohanlal on Tuesday performed a special offering for Mammootty, his fellow actor in the Malayalam film industry.

It was reported that a 'Usha Pooja' has been offered for Mammootty in the name of 'Muhammad Kutty, Vishakham' by Mohanlal.

Recently, there were reports about the health of Mammootty with some rumours saying he was undergoing treatment. However, it was denied by his PR team while dismissing all speculations as baseless.

Mohanlal climbed the hill shrine in the evening on Tuesday after carrying the 'irumudikettu' from Ganapathi Kovil. He will return from Lord Ayyappa Temple on Wednesday morning after performing a 'Neyyabhishekam'.

The Malayalam Superstar was visiting the hill shrine after a long period of 10 years. His last visit to the temple was in 2015 at the time of the release of ‘Pulimurugan’, his known superhit.

His visit to the Sabarimala again came to the limelight as his new film 'L2E: Empuraan', the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, is all set to release on March 27.