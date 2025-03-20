Interview Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal director Sharan Venugopal: The discomfort around intimate scenes was intentional

A

I’ve already said what I wanted to say through the film. Most viewers have understood the relationships, backstories and nuances. If a small section interprets it differently, I respect their views, but I don’t think we need to spoon-feed the intentions. The discomfort around intimate scenes was intentional. They weren’t shot in a romanticised way but in a disorienting manner to evoke that very discomfort. Some argue it would have been fine if Athira (Garggi Ananthan) and Nikhil (Thomas Mathew) were murappennu and muracherukkan (betrothed cousins), but that’s illogical. If it’s wrong, then both are wrong. And if one was okay, then so is the other. This film isn’t about dictating right or wrong—it’s a mirror to society, as all art should be.

If we look at the world around us, we’ll find the answers. Extreme opinions often come from reading films on a superficial level. As viewers, I think we should be more responsible in how we engage with cinema. I’m not saying people need to understand the process of filmmaking before sharing opinions, but a basic level of comprehension as human beings is important. Although there was a lot of noise for a few days, those debates are fading, and I now see more mature readings and varied interpretations.

People who dismiss the film entirely don’t consider where these characters are coming from. On a broader level, this happens in real life too—many of us fail to understand the people around us and rush to criticise without much thought. I believe understanding another human being is a beautiful process. It can open up perspectives that change how we see life. I find it fascinating to observe and understand those around me.