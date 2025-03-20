L2: Empuraan Trailer: Mohanlal returns in this high-octane extravaganza

The makers of the Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, have unveiled the trailer for the film. The second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy will see Mohanlal reprise his iconic role as Khureshi-Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumbally. Scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 27, it will be the first Malayalam film to be released on IMAX.

The 3-minute, 50-second trailer opens with a voiceover from the late politician character PK Ramdas (Sachin Khedekar), stating that his children are not the bearers of his legacy and that those who carry his legacy will, by default, become his children. This is followed by present-day visuals, where his son, Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas), is seen delivering a speech at a political rally, explaining that in the war left behind by PK Ramdas, the real enemies were not those who directly confronted them but those who consistently tried to undermine the party and the state. The trailer then shifts to a seemingly right-wing political setting, where Sajanachandran (Suraj Venjaramoodu) announces that news is coming that will send shockwaves through Kerala's pseudo-secularists.

As the scene progresses, Stephen Nedumbally is dramatically reintroduced, initially shown in a flashback joining PK Ramdas' party. Shortly after, Tovino’s character comments that there is something unknown in Stephen’s story. This leads to visuals of Stephen in his international alias, Khureshi-Ab'raam, navigating through a foreign conflict zone, surrounded by his bodyguard entourage. In this moment, Khureshi-Ab'raam's voiceover reflects on the idea that when even the Son of God succumbs to sin, the only one left to rely on is the Devil. We also see his loyal lieutenant, Zayed Masood (Prithviraj), returning to action. Next, Govardhan (Indrajith Sukumaran) urges Stephen to come back to save his land and God's own country. Accompanied by Deepak Dev's rousing score, the trailer culminates with intense, action-packed visuals set in various locations both within and outside India, promising an unprecedented extravaganza from Malayalam cinema.