Only one of 17 films out in February has made box office headway

KOCHI: Of the 17 Malayalam films that were released in February, only one has made box office progress and is close to turning a profit. The biggest flop Love Dale collected a mere Rs 10,000 from theatres.

According to the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), Love Dale, released on February 7, was made on a budget of Rs 1.61 crore.

Officer on Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, shot on a budget of Rs 13 crore, has collected Rs 11 crore from theatres and is still running successfully. Bromance, featuring Arjun Ashokan, has collected Rs 4 crore, with Daveed grossing Rs 3.5 crore from theatres.

The 17 films, which were made on a budget of Rs 75.23 crore, have so far collected Rs 23.55 crore from theatres.

KFPA decided to release the budget and revenue of films from theatres following the box office failure of most Malayalam movies last year.