Haneef Adeni signs another pan-India film

Following Marco's sensational success, offers seem to be pouring in for director Haneef Adeni. After signing a project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions recently, Haneef has now committed to a film with Dil Raju Productions, one of the leading banners in the Telugu film industry.

Announcing the new collaboration, the banner stated on social media, "Haneef Adeni is bringing his signature mark to Indian cinema with Dil Raju Productions." Sunita Tati of Guru Films will also be associated with this film, which promises to offer a "new wave of storytelling." Though details regarding the film's genre or cast are yet to be announced, it is reported to be a multi-starrer, headlined by a leading actor from Malayalam and Telugu.