Suraj Venjaramoodu is Basheer Ahammed in Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta

On Friday, the makers of the Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta, directed by Ishq-fame Anuraj Manohar, unveiled the character poster of Suraj Venjaramoodu. The National Award-winning actor portrays a police officer named Basheer Ahammed in the upcoming film. The poster features him in uniform as a head constable, sporting an intense gaze. The social media announcement was captioned: "No matter how hard you try to erase, some smiles will always be etched in history."

Narivetta, reportedly a political drama based on real incidents, is the scripting debut of short-story writer and Sahitya Akademi winner Abin Joseph. The film also features Tamil actor-director Cheran in his Malayalam debut, alongside Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan and Rini Udayakumar. On the technical front, it has music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Shameer Muhammed and cinematography by Vijay, who previously shot the Joju George-starrer Iratta. Narivetta is produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Film Company.

Meanwhile, Suraj is gearing up for the release of the Malayalam biggie L2: Empuraan, led by Mohanlal, and his Tamil debut Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, headlined by Vikram, both of which are set to release worldwide on March 27.