'L2: Empuraan': Actor Mohanlal, director Prithviraj forgo salaries to focus on quality filmmaking

The much-anticipated film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, is gearing up for release on March 27, 2025. In a recent press meet in Hyderabad, it was revealed that both the director and the leading actor haven’t taken any remuneration for their roles in the film.

Prithviraj confirmed that L2: Empuraan was shot over 143 working days. During the meet, he shared that neither he nor Mohanlal took any money for their involvement in the project.

"The film does not follow the usual norm where a large chunk of the budget goes to the actors’ remuneration," Prithviraj explained in an interview with Pinkvilla.

"Every little penny I have, I wanted to put it into the making of Empuraan," he added, emphasising that the focus was entirely on the production quality.