Murali Gopy Interview: 'Content is the king and entertainment has to be the crown'

Over the years, Murali Gopy has donned quite a few hats in cinema—screenwriter, actor, lyricist, playback singer, and composer. Among them, his much-valued screenwriter's hat is embellished with a rich variety of vibrant feathers—read genres. Hyperlink thriller, political drama, socio-political drama, satire... It's a versatile filmography so far.

Lucifer (2019), his first attempt at scripting a superstar film, saw him succeeding in pushing the envelope of a mainstream entertainer. A widely-celebrated film, Lucifer had a lot going for it—strong content, unique narrative structure, ambitious scale, an ensemble of excellent performers led by a superstar in supreme form, and a grand vision. Six years later, that grand vision of Murali Gopy and director Prithviraj Sukumaran is one step closer to reality with the release of L2: Empuraan, the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy.

Even as there's an unprecedented frenzy around the film's release on March 27, Murali Gopy cuts a picture of imperturbable composure. It's as if he has shut himself away from all the hype around him. "I always believe in doing my best and then allowing myself some rest. Only the effort is in your hands; the result isn't," he says, channeling his inner Zen.

In this conversation, we try to get a peek into Murali Gopy's writing techniques and how meticulously he builds the world of Lucifer.

Excerpts