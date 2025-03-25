Guinness Pakru starrer 916 Kunjuttan gets first look poster

Guinness Pakru is coming back as a lead actor after a long time with a film titled 916 Kunjuttan, co-starring Tini Tom and Rakesh Subramanian in important roles. About two years after it went on floors, the film's makers released its first-look poster earlier this Tuesday. Directed by debutant Aaryan Vijay, 916 Kunjuttan is described as a "family entertainer". Produced by Morze Dragon Entertainment, it also stars Shaju Sreedhar, Noby Marcose, Niya Vargheese, Kottayam Ramesh, Vijay Menon, and Dayyana Hameed.

916 Kunjuttan is one of Guinness Pakru's few films in the last five years. Earlier, he featured in the animation film Veerapakru and the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum. In the same period, he also acted in a Tamil film titled Bagheera, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and starring Prabhu Deva and Amyra Dastur.

The film is written by its star Rakesh, director Aaryan himself, and Raj Vimal Rajan who also serves as its creative director. The makers are yet to reveal specific details about the film's plot.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Sreenivasa Reddy S, composer Anand Madhusoodanan, background music composer Shakthi, and editor Sooraj Ayyappan.

Without specifying the release date, 916 Kunjuttan's makers conveyed through the poster that it is set to release soon.