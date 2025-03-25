It's a wrap for Shane Nigam 25

Earlier, we reported about Shane Nigam headlining a sports-based action film from debut writer-director Unni Sivalingam, known for his work as an assistant director for 2023's Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon-starrer Thankam. The latest from the project is that its production has been completed, announced Unni through Instagram on Tuesday. In the social media post, the filmmaker wrote, "92 days of non-stop shoot without a single break! Massive love and respect to this amazing team—you all have been absolute rockstars from Day 1!" The film's director also promised to share "back-to-back blasting updates, surprises, reveals" soon.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which marks Shane's 25th as an actor, also stars Shantanu Bhagyaraj and Preethi Asrani in important roles. It is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla through his STK Frames label and Binu Alexander George under his namesake banner. The makers are keeping plot details under wraps and are yet to announce a release date. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Alex J Pulickal, stunts by Sandhosh SV, and production design by Ashik S.

On the other hand, Shane has Haal, opposite Sakshi Vaidya, in the pipeline. Debutant director Veeraa and Ordinary-fame screenwriter Nishad Koya's romantic musical entertainer is slated for an April 24 release in theatres worldwide. Shane's upcoming projects also include a yet-to-be-titled film by Martin Joseph, presented by Jeethu Joseph, and Rosh Rasheed's El Clasico.